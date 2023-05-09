Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Registration: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Question 10 - Check Here

New Delhi: Popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) registration process for Season 15 has already begun. The big announcement was made by the channel telecasting the show on social media. The most loved host and megastar of Indian cinema - Amitabh Bachchan can be seen asking questions to aspirants who want to turn participants in the show. So, here's looking at Question 10:

KBC SEASON 15 REGISTRATION QUESTION 10:

Here is the Seventh Question for the registration of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15:

QUE: Which of these Presidents of India did not previously serve as vice president?

OPTIONS: A. Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma

B. Dr S Radhakrishnan

C. Shri KR Narayan

D. Dr Rajendra Prasad

KBC 15 REGISTRATION PROCESS:

To register, Download/ Update SonyLIV App or SMS your answer to 509093. Send us your answer before 9 PM tonight, (2nd May, 2023). The candidates need to answer these questions correctly via SMS or through SonyLiv app. You can download the SonyLiv app from SonyLiv official website.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 13 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore it has been able to run successfully in the country for more than two decades on TV.