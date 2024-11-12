Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Secrets To Perfect Round Roties; Used To Use THIS Trick

New Delhi: In the Juniors Week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, young contestant Utkarsh Vasudev Mule from Hingoli, Maharashtra, is set to steal the spotlight with his infectious enthusiasm and passion for cooking. A big fan of celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Utkarsh gets a special surprise when he interacts with the chef via a video call, turning the moment into a playful and engaging exchange of culinary ideas.

The conversation kicks off with Utkarsh asking Chef Kapoor about the famous phrase “namak swaad anusaar,” which the chef often uses in his recipes. With a smile, Chef Kapoor humorously replies, “I’ve changed it now! I say ‘namak sehat anusar’ because people have started adding too much salt!”

The fun continues as Utkarsh seeks advice on perfecting round rotis, a task he struggles with in the kitchen. Before Chef Kapoor can respond, Amitabh Bachchan, known for his wit, jumps in with a suggestion: "Main bata sakta hu iska jawaab. Use the shape of a 'handi' (cooking pot) to shape your roti! Sahi keh raha hu ke nahi?" Even Chef Kapoor admits that in his childhood, he used a tea-saucer to achieve the perfect round shape, and while he now excels at making roomali rotis, his wife still makes better tawa rotis than he does.

The fun doesn't stop there. Utkarsh shares a light-hearted comparison between himself and cricketer Rohit Sharma, sparking a moment of laughter with Mr. Bachchan. “He plays cricket, and so do I. He tries hitting full shots, and I try as well. He’s a Maharashtrian, and so am I. He loves vada pav, and so do I. And, he’s a bit chubby, and so am I!” he says, leaving the host in stitches. Amitabh Bachchan, ever the sport, agrees, calling Rohit an “adbhut khiladi” with a great knowledge of the game.

For more heartwarming moments like these, tune into the Juniors Week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, airing at 9 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.