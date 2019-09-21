close

Sonakshi Sinha

KBC 11: Sonakshi Sinha trolled for not knowing the answer to a question on Ramayana

KBC 11 is one of the most popular shows of Indian television. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show had actress Sonakshi Sinha as a guest last night.

KBC 11: Sonakshi Sinha trolled for not knowing the answer to a question on Ramayana

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha appeared on popular quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The show is airing its 11th season and Sonakshi, who was last seen in 'Mission Mangal' was on the 'hot seat' last night.

The actress was asked for whom did Lord Hanuman get the Sanjeevani Buti in the epic 'Ramayana'. Four options were given to the actress—A. Sugreev, B. Laxman, C. Sita D. Ram.

When the actress failed to answer this question and opted for a lifeline, netizens took to Twitter and trolled her.

Here are some tweets:

KBC 11 is one of the most popular shows of Indian television and is watched by almost the entire country. The show focuses on GK questions and tests the participants' understanding about various subjects.

