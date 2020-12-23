KBC 12: Can you answer the Rs 1 crore question that stumped Shivam Rajput?

New Delhi: The popular quiz show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ (KBC) keeps everyone glued to their seats, be it the contestants or the audience watching from their homes. Trying his luck for the Rs 1 crore question on December 23 was contestant Shivam Rajput from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Failing to answer the question, he went home with Rs 50 lakhs.

Shivam played well during the entire episode while retaining his lifelines for the longest time. He was a rollover contestant who started the game in Tuesday’s (December 22) episode. However, Shivam had exhausted all his lifelines till the Rs 50 lakh question.

Answering the Rs 50 lakh question, Shivam played for Rs 1 crore. As he did not know the answer and was left with no lifelines, he quit the show winning a large sum of Rs 50 lakh.

Here’s the question that stumped Shivam.

Q. Who is credited for coining the term ‘Meghalaya’?

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Shiba Prasad Chatterjee, Radhanath Sikdar, Dorothy Middleton

The answer is Shiba Prasad Chatterjee.

Three contestants- Nazia Naseem, IPS Officer Mohita Sharma and government teacher Anupa Das- have become crorepatis in the twelfth season so far.

KBC, based on British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?', clocked two decades this year. Amitabh Bachchan, known for his unique connect with the contestants, has hosted the show for 11 years.