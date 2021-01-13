हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amitabh Bachchan

KBC 12: Find out why Amitabh Bachchan said ‘I am tired and retire’

"I am tired and retire .. my apologies .. its been a very long last day of KBC shoot .. I shall make up tomorrow," Big B wrote. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up his shooting schedule for the last episode of  the popular game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’. Taking to his official blog post, Big B shared the news with his fans. 

He wrote, “I am tired and retire .. my apologies .. its been a very long last day of KBC shoot .. I shall make up tomorrow. But remember this .. work is work and must be accomplished with the entire sincerity at one's disposal," Amitabh wrote in his blog post.” 

“The affection and love created gives a farewell to the last day of the shoot .. they all assemble together .. the wish is to never stop but to keep going on .. I do hope this can happen again soon .. the crew and the team were so caring and hard working .. it was quite a stretch to pull away from the sets .. and all the team gathered round in fond remembrance of the months spent together and the efforts made by each," Amitabh added in his post. 

"Love, care, affection and gifts of appreciation exchanged hands and there is extreme gratefulness for the gesture from the entire team... its moving .. and tears up...but… tomorrow is another day," the ‘Sholay’ actor concluded. 

Meanwhile, the actor also shared a throwback picture with son, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram. He captioned the post as, “Tashkent , Soviet Union .. 1900’s .. where he signed his first autograph, Abhishek.” 

Have a look at young Big B and Abhishek: 

 

Amitabh has Ajay Devgn’s ‘MayDay’ and Ayan Mukerje’s ‘Brahmastra’, along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy in the pipeline. 

 

