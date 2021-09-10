KBC 13: Deepika Padukone's depression battle leaves Amitabh Bachchan emotional, says 'didn't feel like living'

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone, who was seen as a celebrity guest on Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, opened up about her depression and what all she went through during a conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan.

In a new promo video shared by Sony Entertainment Television, superstar Amitabh is seen saying that celebrity guests come on the show to win prize money for a cause. He then asks Deepika what she was playing for. Deepika said in Hindi, "Sir, in 2014, I had depression. I subsequently set up a mental health organisation, through which we try to de-stigmatise mental illness and create awareness about mental health."

When Amitabh asks her how did she know that she was suffering from depression, the actress explained that she used to feel an emptiness inside and felt that she had no purpose of living. "Suddenly mujhe aise laga ki mere paet mein ek ajeeb sa feeling hota tha, ek khaalipan mein mehsoos karti thi. I didn't feel like going to work or meeting anybody. I did not want to go out. I didn't feel like doing anything. Many times, I don't know if I should say this but I didn't feel like living anymore. I felt like I had no purpose," says Deepika.

The actress went on to share that during that phase she used to start crying suddenly. She went on to add that it was her mother Ujjala Padukone who figured out that something was not right with her and suggested she go for professional help.

Deepika's revelation left both Farah and Big Big B emotional. The veteran actor also said, "We all pray that you stay fit and healthy and never experience anything like this ever again. The megastar also praised and thanked the actress for sharing such a personal experience.

Farah, meanwhile, said that she was playing for a 17-month-old child named Ayaansh, who is suffering from a rare condition known as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), and that he requires an injection that costs Rs 16 crore. Amitabh spontaneously offered to make a personal donation towards the cause.