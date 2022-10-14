KBC 14 contestant quizzed on Kiara Advani's real name, guess how much she won on Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's most-loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 is currently running in its glory. Recently, a contestant named Dr Tanvi Khanna appeared on the show and while playing the game was asked a question about Bollywood's golden girl Kiara Advani.

Well, not many know that Kiara Advani changed her name from Alia Advani before entering the B-Town. Therefore, testing the participant's showbiz knowledge, she was posed with a question worth Rs 1.60 lakh, asking which Bollywood actress was initially named Alia, however, later changed for the screen (films).

She got the answer right but to secure the next milestone of Rs 3,20,000 lakh, the contestant was posed with a question, which she got wrong, bringing her down to the first milestone of Rs. 10,000 only.

Host Amitabh Bachchan also quizzed her on the Korean pop band BTS. The question worth Rs 5000 was: The band BTS, having Jin SUGA, and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country? A. South Korea, B. Iran, C. Sri Lanka, D. Mongolia. Dr Tanvi correctly answered option A and won Rs. 5000.

The question which she got wrong was: Prevalent in the titles of leaders in the Arab world, which of these words means 'elderly man'? A. Emir, B. Sheikh, C. Sultan, D. Ustad

She answered option A, while the correct answer is option B.

Coming back to Kiara Advani, well this is not the first time that the actress made news on Kaun Banega Crorepati. In an earlier season, a die-hard fan of the actress carried her picture on the show for good luck.

Later, the fan virtually met Kiara Advani at the annual fan gathering, marking the Superstar's anniversary in Bollywood. For the unversed, Kiara Advani attends a special meet and greet with her fans every year on the ocassion of her anniversary in Bollywood on June 13.

Kiara Advani recently wrapped her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also stars Kartik Aaryan. She will also be resuming S Shankar's RC-15 amongst other unannounced projects.