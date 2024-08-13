KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As He Returns As A Host, Says Will Put Twice The Effort

Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati revived Amitabh Bachchan’s drowning career and made him the King of Television. Big B’s association with KBC is the most significant part of his career. The most loved TV show and host are back with season 16. Amitabh Bachchan makes his smashing return with Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 and turned extremely emotional in the first episode. The Kalki star made an exceptional entry with thunderous applause and said, "Today marks the start of a new season. But I'm a little short of words today. And that's because no word has the capacity to convey the gratitude for your love."

Amitabh got teary-eyed while speaking about the love and respect that he has received from the show being the host over decades," I can't come up with the words to thank you for your prayers which gave a new life to Kaun Banega Crorepati, which illuminated this stage again, and which reunited a family and allowed me to be present among you. I salute this country's people for the resurrection, rebuilding, and rebirth of KBC (greets the camera with a namaste). This stage is yours, this game is yours, and this season is only yours. To respect your love, I'll be present before you with twice the effort. And I believe you'll keep reassuring me by holding my hand".

The first contestant of the show Utkarsh Baxi git stumped on the question that would have made him 25 lakhs, the wrong answer made him take 3,20000 prize money. The new addition to the show is that if the contestant takes Dugnaastra they will double their prize money if they can answer the Super Sawaal. Once again Big B proved nobody can entertain the audience like he does on the small screen.