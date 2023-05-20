Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Rohit Roy Aces The 'Pose Game' With Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah And Others

In a treat to the eager fans, Rohit Shetty is all set to come back with his popular stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Just like it has been in the last couple of years, the 13th season will also be held in South Africa’s Cape Town. The 14 contestants along with host Rohit Shetty have started the shooting. Some popular faces like Shiv Thakare, Mohammad Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, and Rohit Roy will be seen coming together to face their fears and perform some daring stunts on the screen this year.

Now, Rohit Roy shared a bunch of pictures with his co-contestants. The opening frame is a group picture. Rohit Roy, in the following pictures, is seen posing with actress Daisy Shah, singer Dino James, actress Nyra Banerjee, actor Arjit Taneja, Roadies fame Soundous Moufakir, Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare, and actors Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi, among others.

“Kuch khaas hai, hum sabhi mein!”, he wrote. Reacting to it, many of the contestants also shared their thoughts in the comment section. Not just Rohit Roy, other contestants have also been sharing their experience from the South African jungle as the shooting has begun.

Check out:

Several BTS pictures and videos have been going viral, showing the bond among the contestants. This has left the audience more eager and impatient for the season to come on air.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Premiere date, contestants

Ever since the news of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s latest instalment came out, it has kept the Internet abuzz, with fans waiting to watch their favourite contestants perform some nerve-wracking stunts on the screen. While a total of 14 celebrities are expected to take part in the latest edition, they will shoot the promo of the show in the coming days. As per sources, the season is expected to premiere on television around July on Colors. However, an official confirmation is yet to be provided by the makers of the show.