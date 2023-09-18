Mumbai: Actor Sheezan Khan, who got eliminated from the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', said that performing stunts under the guidance of mentor Rohit Shetty felt surreal, and he is proud of this battle. The Challenger's Week on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' took its fear factor to a whole new level with never-seen-before stunts. The ex-finalist of the show Faisal Khan aka Mr Faisu dared the contestants to surpass the benchmark set by him in performing daunting stunts.

With high exceptions, all the contestants pulled off the uphill task of beating the seasoned ex-finalist. The two contestants who couldn’t make it were Arjit Taneja and Sheezan. These daredevils had to fight the last battle of the Sunday episode to the point of elimination. Despite his best efforts, Sheezan had to bid adieu to the show.

Like the rest of the contestants, Sheezan’s journey started with an exhilarating task that required all the contestants to hold on to a cargo bag suspended from a chopper. Thereafter, Sheezan performed each stunt with utmost determination and inspired other contestants to do their best.

During the cycle stunt in the second week of the season, Sheezan was seen performing the feat relentlessly with snakes slithering over him. He aced another stunt that required contestants to lay down on an ice plank and remove the keys placed in a hook that gave out an electric shock.

However, the Khiladi was bested by Arjit in the final stunt of the Sunday episode, and consequently stood eliminated from the show.

Talking about the show, Sheezan said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is my first reality show, and it gave me the experience of a lifetime. By facing my fears with courage, I have a better understanding of my strengths and weaknesses."

"Throughout my journey, I did everything I could to keep myself mentally very strong and focused. It has been a learning curve for me," he said.

Sheezan further shared that performing stunts under the guidance of Rohit sir felt surreal. "I'm very proud of this battle I’ve fought against my fears. I appreciate everyone who watched and supported me while I pushed my limits," he added.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' airs on Colors.

Sheezan is known for his works in 'Jodha Akbar', 'Silsila Pyaar Ka', 'Chandra Nandini', 'Nazar 2', and 'Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul'.