Kirron Kher scolds Badshah for making her and Shilpa Shetty wait on IGT 9 sets: Watch BTS video!

New Delhi: Reality TV show ‘India’s Got Talent’ is coming back with season 9. The shooting for the same has already commenced. Actress and politician Kirron Kher is once again returning as a judge on the show after receiving chemotherapy for cancer earlier this year. Other co-judges for the show this year are actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, rapper Badshah and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. In a hilarious behind the scenes video shared by Shilpa, Kirron is getting annoyed with Badshah for making them wait.

At the beginning of the video, Shilpa says, “We have been waiting for over 15 minutes,” and asks Kirron to comment.

To which the veteran actress responds, “We are always waiting for Badshah. I don't understand, Badshah ji... I want to know aapko itna time kis cheez mein lagta hai. Zulfein sawaar rahe the (what do you take so much time to do? Were you styling your hair)?”

Apologetic Badshah finally comes and is further scolded by Kirron. “15 minutes ho gaye humein idhar aaye. Sabne apna touch up kara liya, sabne apne baal theek kiye hain. Aapke kahaan hai baal? Inko aapko theek karne mein itna time lag gaya? Daadhi ko kanghi kari. Uske baad karte kya hai aapke make-up aur hair wale log? Kya hai yeh (It has been 15 minutes since we are here. Everyone has got their touch-up and hair done. Where exactly is your hair? Does it take you so much time to style this hair? You brushed your beard. What do your hair and make-up artists do after that? What is this)?”.

Kirron further threatens Badshah that she will complain about him to his mother. “What is this nonsense? Main aapki mummy ko shikayat lagaungi. Baith chup kar ke (I will complain to your mother. Sit quietly)”.

The rapper sheepishly replies, “Galti ho gayi (I made a mistake),” while pretending to cry. This made Shilpa burst into laughter.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Shilpa captioned it, “Baal baal bache, Badshah…BTS from IGT”.

The last season of India’s Got Talent ended in December 2018 and was judged by Kirron Kher, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora.