Kit Harington

Kit Harington says he hasn't watched GoT final season

Backstage at the 2019 Emmys, the reunited cast was asked about the seemingly constant stream of backlash that has poured in since the show aired. 

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Los Angeles: Actor Kit Harington says he hasn't seen the final season of his hit show "Game of Thrones".

Backstage at the 2019 Emmys, the reunited cast was asked about the seemingly constant stream of backlash that has poured in since the show aired. Harington decided to step up and quiet the haters, reports eonline.com.

"I'll take this one," he said.

"I still haven't seen the show, so that's how I dealt with that controversy. I haven't seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it."

"Controversy for us, we knew what we were doing was right story-wise and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years," the actor, who played Jon Snow, continued. "Controversy for us didn't really affect us."

 

