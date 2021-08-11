हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kunal Singh

Kunal Singh to play Ankita Lokhande's on-screen love interest in 'Pavitra Rishta 2'

Actor Kunal Singh who was seen as an antagonist in television show 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' will now appear in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta 2'. The actor will be in a cameo role portraying actress Ankita Lokhande's on-screen love interest.

Kunal Singh to play Ankita Lokhande&#039;s on-screen love interest in &#039;Pavitra Rishta 2&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Singh who was seen as an antagonist in television show 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' will now appear in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta 2'. The actor will be in a cameo role portraying actress Ankita Lokhande's on-screen love interest.

He says: "I am playing Archana's (Ankita) boyfriend 'Gaurav'. It's a cameo but till the time I am in the show, I have got a very good screen presence. I feel blessed to be part of most loved show. And sharing screen space with popular actors like Ankita, Usha Nadkarni ma'am and Shaheer Sheikh is just like another opportunity."

Kunal is also known for his role of 'Sharavan Suryavanshi' in the show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'. He feels like a homecoming on getting an opportunity to work again with Ekta Kapoor.  

"Working with Ekta ma'am is any actors' dream. And I am lucky enough to have got this chance for second time after 'Naagin'. It's just homecoming for me. The productions treat each talent and unit on set as a family," he wraps up.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kunal SinghEkta KapoorPavitra Rishta 2Anita's boyfriend
Next
Story

Arshi Khan: Glad people discuss me on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Must Watch

PT14M21S

Major accident occurs after another landslide in Himachal Pradesh, many vehicles bury under the debris