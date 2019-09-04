Kundali Bhagya September 3, 2019 episode recap: Will Prithvi land in jail?

New Delhi: In the episode, Karan saves Preeta from the attackers and scolds him for not being present at her wedding. Karan takes Preeta along with her and they both leave on the bike. On the other hand, Kareena blames Preeta for getting Prithvi in their lives. However, Rishabh defends Preeta. When Kareena questions Rishabh, he confesses about being in love with Preeta.

Watch the latest episode here:

In tonight’s episode, Preeta criticises Karan’s skills of riding a motorbike. Karan stops the bike and asks her to ride the bike while he sits in the backseat. Preeta says she doesn’t know to ride a bike. Karan asks her to stop criticising him then and they argue again. Preeta and Karan decide to walk rather than sit on the same bike.

Rishabh tells Kareena that he loves Preeta. However, he adds that he loves Preeta as a friend. He takes them in only after Kareena promises to not speak against Prithvi. Prithvi’s mother calls Sherlyn to ask for help. Sherlyn asks Prithvi’s mother to hold her ears and apologise. When Prithvi’s mother apologises Sherlyn refuses to help her.

Karan tries to scare Preeta while they are walking saying something will attack her. He asks her why she wants to marry Prithvi. He says he doesn’t like Prithvi at all but he likes her. Before Karan can finish his sentence he sees a car. He takes a pin from Preeta’s hair and opens the car door. Preeta gets in with him.

Sarla tells Kareena that Prithvi is not responsible for the accident. Rishabh and Srishti try to stop the fight. The new inspector walks in to say the shift has changed. She threatens to arrest anyone who argues in the police station. She says if Prithvi doesn’t get proof in an hour then she will make everyone leave.

Sarla calls Prithvi’s mother to get the proof and asks her to hurry up. Kareena confronts Sarla and says that she made Preeta marry a criminal after she couldn’t get Rishabh. Sarla accuses the Luthra brothers of harassing Preeta. Will she manage to stop Prithvi from going to jail? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of Kundali Bhagya, now streaming on ZEE5.