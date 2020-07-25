Kundali Bhagya's 'Dheeraj Dhoopar' to play lead in 'Naagin 5'

New Delhi: One of the most loved supernatural shows on television, 'Naagin' by telly world's czarina Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms is ready with season 5. With the announcement of the brand new season which was made sometime back, fans have their guessing game on.

It is to be noted that on July 25, 2020, Nag Panchami will be celebrated across the country and what better timing than that to start the new season of 'Naagin 5', right?

It has now come to light that 'Kundali Bhagya' fame Dheeraj Dhoopar will be playing lead role in 'Naagin 5'. Talking about playing the lead in Naagin 5, Dheeraj said, "This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There are always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with Colors again!

Earlier, speculation was rife that former 'Bigg Boss 12' winner and popular television actress Dipika Kakar might be seen playing one of the leads in 'Naagin 5'.

In the previous season of 'Naagin' Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita Hassanandani and Vijayendra Kumeria played key roles. Rashami Desai played a special role in season 4 but due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, the shoot was halted and finally, the show came to an end amid lockdown.