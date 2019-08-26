LF's Epicurean Guild Awards 2020 promises to celebrate best in hospitality industry

India's premium multiplatform lifestyle brand LF announces the opening of its LF Epicurean Guild Awards 2020. Honouring taste, innovation and people who have disrupted and changed the hospitality scenario in India, LFEGA is a platform that recognize the innovators in the dining and nightlife space and rewards their contribution to the industry.

LFEGA 2019, which had over 20 categories across the gamut rewarded chefs, restaurants, food blogger who has been evolving the food landscape in the country and inspiring our patrons. Now in its 4th edition, LFEGA 2020 promises to celebrate the best of the best in the industry. LFEGA 2020 will provide an opportunity to restaurants, food enthusiast, Chefs and nightlife czars to send in their entries for their respective establishments and participate in the awards.

To participate one can simply login to www.livingfoodz.com/entries and register themselves to send in their entries on the portal. Be it out of the box concepts for menus, invigorating decors or quaint ingredients that add to the melody of the palate, LFEGA 2020 offers 16 categories for sending your entries, this is a chance to showcase what you got and prepare for your walk on the grand red carpet of fame. Keeping up its tradition for every year, this year too will have an esteemed and exciting jury panel (mix of finest chefs, influencers and eminent personalities) on board to go through all the entries to select the best of the lot.

“LFEGA is very close to our heart and is a passion project for us and for the network which has inspired me in many ways. I am excited that this year we have opened LFEGA for people in the F & B industry to send in their entries, this will not only increase participation but help us in discovering some of the hidden gems from the food industry around our country. I urge more and more restaurants to participate and send in their entries to participate this year. Hoping to see a great line up,” says Amit Nair, Business Head, LF

Restaurateur and celebrity chef Manu Chandra, who is also the co-curator of LFEGA said, “In an attempt to welcome more participation for the awards, we believe in putting the power where it is truly deserved, in the hands of the restaurateur. We want to push the boundaries of what a food award program can be! LFEGA 2020 is going through an exciting phase and it is we are thrilled to be kicking off the IP in a way which makes it more inclusive, bigger and powerful. It's time we celebrate and recognize the establishments and the heroes behind them who are pushing the boundaries in the culinary space in the country.''

The last date for sending your entries for LFEGA 2020 closes on 31st August. MGB Advisors are the processing agency on board.

The road to fame for a perfect epicurean moment is filled with spices, flavours and recipes for perfection. So go ahead and take a walk!!