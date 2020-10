New Delhi: The wait is finally over. It's 'Bigg Boss' time, folks! The Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss' is finally back with its 14th season and fans can't keep calm. The grand premiere is being hosted by Salman on Saturday (October 3) evening. Like always, Salman made a full dabangg entry at the grand premiere.

The season 14 of the game show will see as many as 14 contestants locked inside the house. On the stage of 'Bigg Boss 14' opening night, popular contestants from previous seasons like Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan joined Salman to open the show.

Here are the live updates from 'Bigg Boss 14' grand premiere: