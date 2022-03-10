Lock Upp Day 12 written updates: Anjali Arora reveals secret about Karanvir Bohra to Munawar Faruqui

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, jailors were taken to a new place - Atyachari Arena for a special task hosted by Karan Kundrra. At the beginning of the episode, the jailors were having a discussion about abusive language and if they should use it in a show that their parents are also watching.

Babita Phogat made a sharp comment which hurt Sara Khan who later walked off and started crying. Nisha Rawal then went up to her to comfort her and calm her down.

Later, the jailors got the news of the day which was that Payal Rohtagi, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan were trolled for not knowing the name of the President of India. The trio laughed it off but sincerely apologised to the President.

Then, Nisha Rawal and Poonam Pandey got into a heated argument about kitchen duties and washing utensils. Poonam said that the water jug had soap foam in it but all the members of the orange team denied washing it and didn't take responsibility for it.

In a surprise move, Karan Kundrra made an appearance and took the jailors to the Atyachari Arena for a challenging task. The jailors were completely masked and then taken to a different location in a van.

The task required mental and physical strength both and the orange team ended up winning the gruelling task. Saisha, from the blue team, felt her team members were disappointed in her after she lost.

At the end of the episode, Anjali revealed a secret about Karanvir Bohra to Munawar Faruqui. The social media influencer said that Karanvir had suggested she fake one-sided love with him for the sake of audience love.

Anjali said she wasn't interested in such an arrangement. Munawar poked fun at her by saying that she was blushing while telling him about this incident.