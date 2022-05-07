MUMBAI: Trans-woman designer Saisha Shinde has been evicted from Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp'. Just before the finale, Karan Kundrra entered the house to interact with inmates. He mentioned how good their game was, their special moments and journey in the house.

He welcomed warden Tejaswi Prakash and said, "How beautiful is she looking" to which she replied, "You guys have a sweet Jailor!"

Eventually Karan and Tejasswi had dinner with all the contestants. During dinner time, Prince Narula shared how Karan has helped him in his career.

After these sweet moments between them, Tejasswi mentioned that has a special power 'queen card' to eliminate someone from the house. She announced that Saisha is evicted because of getting less votes.

Saisha got emotional and said, "I am super glad I got a chance to be a part of this show, this show means everything to me! I love it!"

Saisha was very vocal about her opinions. She was eliminated earlier also when she had a heated argument with the host, Kangana Ranaut, and then made a re-entry in the show. But this time, the audience voted her out before she could be a finalist.

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

