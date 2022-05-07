हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saisha Shinde

Lock Upp Day 69 written updates: Designer, trans woman Saisha Shinde evicted just before finale

Saisha Shinde has been eliminated from the reality show 'Lock Upp'. This is the second time she has been eliminated from the show. This time, the audience voted her out before she could be a finalist.

Lock Upp Day 69 written updates: Designer, trans woman Saisha Shinde evicted just before finale
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Trans-woman designer Saisha Shinde has been evicted from Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp'. Just before the finale, Karan Kundrra entered the house to interact with inmates. He mentioned how good their game was, their special moments and journey in the house.

He welcomed warden Tejaswi Prakash and said, "How beautiful is she looking" to which she replied, "You guys have a sweet Jailor!"

Eventually Karan and Tejasswi had dinner with all the contestants. During dinner time, Prince Narula shared how Karan has helped him in his career.

After these sweet moments between them, Tejasswi mentioned that has a special power 'queen card' to eliminate someone from the house. She announced that Saisha is evicted because of getting less votes.

Saisha got emotional and said, "I am super glad I got a chance to be a part of this show, this show means everything to me! I love it!"

Saisha was very vocal about her opinions. She was eliminated earlier also when she had a heated argument with the host, Kangana Ranaut, and then made a re-entry in the show. But this time, the audience voted her out before she could be a finalist.

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Saisha ShindeLock UppLock Upp updatesKangana RanautKaran KundrraTejasswi PrakashTejasswi Prakash newsTejasswi Prakash pics
Next
Story

On Mother's Day 2022, binge-watch THESE Hollywood hits on &flix and &PrivéHD!

Must Watch

PT19M31S

Agenda India Ka: Will punish the accused, says Home Minister Amit Shah