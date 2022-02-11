हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Lock Upp teaser: Kangana Ranaut takes on B-grade strugglers, haters who filed FIRs against her

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show, 'Lock Upp' is set to premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

Lock Upp teaser: Kangana Ranaut takes on B-grade strugglers, haters who filed FIRs against her
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to share the teaser of the fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'. The show will have 16 celebrities on the show whose names will be announced officially soon. These contestants will be locked up inside the jail and there will also be a concept of bail in the reality show.

In the teaser, Kangana looks fiery as she walks down in the alley of a lockup. She describes the game rules and takes a dig at all her haters and also points out the nepotism in the industry. She says that now it is her time to treat the contestants inside the lockup she wants.

Sporting a shiny baton in her hand, Kangana says: "I have faced haters who filed FIRs to me and used nepotism against me. They turned my life into a 24X7 reality show. But now it is my turn. Main laa rahi hoon, the baap of all reality shows. Yahan papa ke paiso se bhi bail nahi milegi."

While sharing the teaser on her social media, the actor wrote: "Mera jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa!(This is my jail, neither bullying nor father`s riches will work). Get ready for #LockUpp streaming FREE from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Trailer out on 16th Feb."

Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show, 'Lock Upp' is set to premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kangana RanautLock UppLock Upp teaserMXPlayerEkta Kapoorm ALTbalaji
Next
Story

EXCLUSIVE: 'Naagin 6 is my dream role', says Bigg Boss 15 fame Simba Nagpal

Must Watch

PT7M39S

Karnataka's hijab controversy reaches Rajasthan