New Delhi: Popular television actor Karanvir Bohra, who is currently a contestant on the reality show Lock Upp, has made some startling revelations about his financial crisis. In a show video clip shared on Instagram, Karanvir Bohra can be seen telling fellow participants Geeta Phogat, Saisha Shinde and Sara Khan that he in huge debt and has cases filed against him for non-payment of dues.

"I am down in the worst debt of my life. Matlab main dhus chuka hoon, waisa waala sir bhi bahar nahi mera.. I at least have 3-4 cases on me for not paying the money back. From 2015 to now, whatever work I take up is only to return the money or pay back my debts. Agar mein jagah koi aur hota toh he would have committed suicide. If it would have not been for Teejay, mom, dad and my kids, I don't know what I would have done. For me, this show is a lifeline, " Karanvir said.

Karanvir Bohra is married to model-VJ Teejay Sidhu. The couple has three daughters – twins Raya and Vienna, and a third daughter named Gia.

Karanvir has featured in many hit TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai. He also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Nach Baliye 4 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Darr Ka Blockbuster and Bigg Boss 12.