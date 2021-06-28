'Lost my dad, mother diagnosed with cancer': TV actor Pearl V Puri breaks down amid rape allegations

New Delhi: TV actor Pearl V Puri, who was granted bail on June 15 after being arrested on charges of alleged molestation and rape of a 5-year-old girl, recently took to his Instagram to pen down a thank you note for his fans, friends, and family who supported him through the past few challenging months. In the note, he listed down the tragedies that he had recently dealt with such as his father's demise, his mother's cancer diagnosis and the 'ghastly rape allegations' slapped on him. He expressed that he was completely shattered and still feels numb due to recent events.

He wrote, "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my nani ma few months back, then on her 17th day I lost my dad, post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. Last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, it shattered my sense of seucirty, making me feel helpless. I am still numb..but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer of #Satyamavjayate. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your duas coming."

For the unversed, Pearl V Puri was arrested on Friday June 4, 2021, by Mumbai Police after a complaint was filed by a minor girl against the actor. The case dates back to 4 years reportedly. The girl alleged that Pearl took sexual favours from her on the pretext of getting her work in the TV industry. A Vasai Court, on June 5, sent arrested television actor Pearl to 14 days of judicial custody.

He had been been booked under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The actor had been arrested under IPC section 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) of Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV), Sanjaykumar Patil, had said that the alleged crime was perpetrated on the minor girl when the accused actor was shooting at a location in the Naigaon area near Vasai in October 2019.

Several celebrities showered support for the actor. Besides Karishma Tanna, producer Ekta Kapoor, actress Anita Hassanandani among others dismissed it as a false charge and showed support for Pearl.

(With IANS inputs)