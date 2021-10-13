Love lost, friendships are broken inside ‘BIGG BOSS 15’ house – Watch!

New Delhi: The nail-biting contest in the ‘BIGG BOSS’ house has become more intense as contestants keep coming up with cunning strategies, and rivalries continue to grow.

Surviving the wild has tested the ‘Junglewasis’ like never before. They are now eager to get back into the house to live comfortably. After a long wait, Bigg Boss has now given them a chance to do so as they take on a quirky task.

As ‘Junglewasis’ break into teams for this task, they brace themselves to put their best foot forward. Meanwhile, Vishal finds an alternative to get back into the house. Knowing that Shamita is the ‘Sanchalak’ that decides which team has the upper hand, Vishal approaches her with his plan. He smartly convinces her that she would benefit from having him and his team in the house.

“Agar aaj tum apne liye nahi khelogi na, toh phir aage chance nahi milega!”, he says.

As Shamita gives her decision in favour of team Tiger, the opposing team senses foul play and begins arguing with her.

Now that Shamita has taken this bold step, she will have to face the wrath of the ‘Junglewasis’ in the other team, who take her on with a complete fury.



On the other hand, another conflict begins between Jay and Karan, who have remained good friends so far this season. While Karan raises objections about Jay’s swearing, the latter stands his ground. He argues with Karan saying, “Mujhe maalum hai ki main sahi hoon!” Karan, however, points how Jay hasn’t been in good form, unlike Pratik.

In an unexpected twist, the tide seems to be turning for Pratik as Jay begins to lose his closest friends in the show. Only time will tell what will happen in future.

Meanwhile, things aren't smooth in the couple Ieshaan and Miesha's lives, where an argument has erupted, threatening to compromise their relationship. Ieshaan expresses his discomfort at Miesha openly talking about their relationship, assuming everyone is making fun of them.

This upsets her as she asks him to shut up. In a fit of anger, she even swears at him and says, “Mujhse baat mat karna!” Is this the end of their bittersweet romance?



To see what happens next, keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.