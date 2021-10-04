हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Munmun Dutta

Ghanshyam Nayak death: Munmun Dutta remembers Taarak Mehta's Nattu Kaka, shares heartfelt post

Ghanshyam Nayak was 77. He had worked in around 100 Gujarati and Hindi films, along with his work in approximately 350 Hindi TV serials.

Ghanshyam Nayak death: Munmun Dutta remembers Taarak Mehta&#039;s Nattu Kaka, shares heartfelt post

MUMBAI: The demise of actor Ghanshyam Nayak has left his 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' co-star Munmun Dutta extremely heartbroken. Taking to Instagram, Munmun penned an emotional post in the beloved memory of Ghanshyam Nayak, who died of cancer on Sunday.

"His fighting spirit and inspirational words, in the face of adversity, is what I remember the most. He said 2 shlokas in Sanskrit to tell us how his pronunciation is absolutely perfect and clear after recovering from chemo and we gave him a standing ovation on the set. He would always have the best things to say about our set, our unit and our team. It was his second 'HOME'. He would fondly call me 'Dikri' and considered me his daughter. He shared so much laughter with all of us. I fondly remember him sharing his struggle stories from his younger days," she wrote.

Munmun feels blessed on getting the opportunity of knowing Ghanshyam Nayak.

"Have been a celebrated artist all his life. More than anything, I will always remember him as this absolutely genuine and a 'cute' person when he spoke. The last year has been so difficult on him due to his deteriorating health. Inspite of it, he wanted to keep working and stay positive always. Too many memories, too many great things to write about you. I was blessed to know you for the past 13 years Kaka. You will always be remembered by me and many, whose life you touched as an artist. I hope you're in a better place now. Heaven is brighter today because of you," she grieved.

Alongside the teary-eyed post, she uploaded a few throwback pictures of her sharing smiles with the late actor.

Ghanshyam Nayak was 77. He had worked in around 100 Gujarati and Hindi films, along with his work in approximately 350 Hindi TV serials. He's best known for his role of Nattu Kaka in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Munmun DuttaTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmaTaarak MehtaGhanshyam Nayak
Next
Story

I'm not going to apologise for the bond I had with her: Pratik Sehajpal on Neha Bhasin

Must Watch

PT7M37S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Oct 04, 2021