Music reality show 'Mitti Ke Sitare' for underprivileged kids announced

Reality show Mitti Ke Sitare, India's first music reality show for underprivileged kids, was announced on January 24. The show aims to discover hidden talent from the slum areas of Mumbai and aims to showcase thier talent on a larger platform.

Mitti Ke Sitare is an initiative of Divyaj Foundation, it aims to reach out to the economically backward section of the society and empower them. The reality show is the brainchild of Amruta Fadnavis, social activist and vice wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis, while officially announcing the talent hunt in Mumbai, had said, "Mitti Ke Sitare, as the name of the show indicates, is meant to discover the hidden Sitare, the hidden gems who have exceptional talent but because of socio-economic conditions and opportunities are not able to rise up in the crowd. With this music reality show, our goal is to identify the children from the MCGM schools, groom them, and showcase their talent to the world. I am humbled by the support shown by the stakeholders of the educational community and the media. The show is not for the mere entertainment of the audience, but an effort towards the betterment of the society and its children as a whole."

The auditions for the talent hunt will commence in February and the training will continue until May. It will be conducted for children aged between 7-15 years.

The show aims to find the best talent across different genres of vocal and instrumental music. The show will have 4 rounds of auditions.