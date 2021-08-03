'Naagin 5' star Surbhi Chandna raises temperature in pink bikini from her Maldives vacation

New Delhi: Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna is setting the internet ablaze with her latest pictures in a snake-skin pattern pink and yellow bikini from her Maldives vacation. Surbhi took to her Instagram on Monday (August 2) to share a series of sultry bikini photos.

The actress can be seen enjoying her vacation on the beach by the stunning blue ocean. In the pictures from the photo dump, the Ishqbaaz actress can be seen wearing stylish small size sunglasses and a Christian Dior scarf around her waist in some of them. The actress accessorized her look by wearing gold bracelets and a ring in one of her hands.

“The Ocean Breeze Puts My Mind at Ease Soaking Up all the Maldives VIBES,” the actress captioned her post.

Check out her post:

Surbhi’s friends from the industry could not resist from commenting on her post. “Holy crap! Tooooo hot to handle girl,” wrote Rohit Roy. Mona Lisa commented, “O my my” while Aishwarya Khare wrote, “Wow hottieeeee”. Disha Parmar, Meera Deosthale, Adaa Khan and Niilam Paanchal dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, the actress shared a post of having a romantic dinner by herself on the beach. “PerGola Dinner Night Done Right Are you Tempted???,” Surbhi captioned her post.

Surbhi Chandna is famous for starring in shows like Naagin 5, Ishqbaaz, Sanjivani 2, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah among others. The role was earlier essayed by famous actresses like Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Sayantani Ghosh, Jasmin Bhasin and Hina Khan.