'Never kiss your best friend', say Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh in new rom-com web series on ZEE5

ZEE5 released the trailer of its upcoming book adaptation, Sumrit Shahi's "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" starring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh in the lead. The 10 episode series is the story of two best friends who reconnect after a long period of separation and the existence of a curious history between them, grappling with their complicated feelings for each other.

'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' will connect to every millennial. As seen in the trailer, the audience will witness crazy love and friendship, problems you go through right from your teenage till adulthood.

Watch Link:

The story plays across two timelines; their youth when their friendship was the highlight of both their lives and their adulthood when they meet after years of separation.

The show will also see veterans Suchitra Krishnamoorthi & Rituraj Singh who will play Nakuul's parents while Niki Aneja & Vivek Mushran will be playing Anya's parents. Produced by Sarita A. Tanwar & Niraj Kothari and Directed by Arif Khan, 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend', a 10 episode series is a story of two best friends, reconnecting after a long separation and the existence of a curious history between them, grappling with their complicated feelings for each other.