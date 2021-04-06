Newlywed Neha Kakkar receives hand-written note from Rekha on Indian Idol 12

New Delhi: Bollywood evergreen beauty and veteran actress Rekha recently graced the Indian reality singing show 'Indian Idol 12' as a special guest. This weekend episode of Indian Idol 12 was a tribute to the 'Silsila' actress who wooed the audience and the judges on the show with her charm and persona. We saw young contestants singing songs from her films dedicated to the actress and her journey in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar, who is seen as one of the judges on the reality show, took to Instagram and shared a hand-written note she received from Neha. She also shared a series of photos with the actress from the sets and tagged her husband Rohanpreet Singh in her post.

The letter from Rekha read, "Meri pyaari Nehu ki preet jinhe apne kismat ki lakeero se churaya hai. Meri prarthana hai ki... Mata Rani, Wahe Guru aur duniya ke saare devi devta aap par dher sara aashirvaad barsaye aur aap dono ko surakshit rakhe!! I wish for you both... more love than your heart can contain! Khush raho, sada suhagan raho!!! Dher sara pyaar aur duao ke sath, Rekha (sic)."

Sharing the post, Neha Kakkar wrote, "Queen of Hearts won My Heart!!! Not because she gave Me “ #NehuPreet Ki Shadi Ka Shagun” but because of How She Is!!!! And When I saw her DANCING.... Must say I’ve never seen anything like that Ever in my life!!!! Also I kept looking at her throughout the day, Beauty Queen #Rekha Ji I’m Your Fan Forever Now!!!! #NehaKakkar. P.S. Do Not Miss The Letter in the pictures!(Keep Swiping Right) @rohanpreetsingh Dekho Baby (sic)."

Commenting to Neha's post, Rohanpreet wrote, "Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh commented, "Wowww How Sweet of Rekha Mam!! This is All Because Of You My Queen!! God Bless Both the Beautiful souls in the frame (sic)."

Apart from the priceless letter, Rekha also gifted a Kanjeevaram silk saree to Neha on Indian Idol 12 show. The veteran actress mentioned how happy she was to hear about Neha Kakkar's wedding and decided to get her a special gift as 'shaadi ka shagun'. Rekha also draped the nine-yard outfit on Neha Kakkar on the stage, leaving the singer and the show judge totally speechless with her gesture.