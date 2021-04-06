हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Kakkar

Newlywed Neha Kakkar receives hand-written note from Rekha on Indian Idol 12

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha appeared as a special guest on singing reality television Indian Idol 12. The evergreen actress gifted a special hand-written letter to show judge Neha Kakkar wishing her for her marriage. Rekha also gave her a beautiful bright pink Kanjeevaram silk saree as a wedding gift. 

Newlywed Neha Kakkar receives hand-written note from Rekha on Indian Idol 12
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood evergreen beauty and veteran actress Rekha recently graced the Indian reality singing show 'Indian Idol 12' as a special guest. This weekend episode of Indian Idol 12 was a tribute to the 'Silsila' actress who wooed the audience and the judges on the show with her charm and persona. We saw young contestants singing songs from her films dedicated to the actress and her journey in the film industry. 

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar, who is seen as one of the judges on the reality show, took to Instagram and shared a hand-written note she received from Neha. She also shared a series of photos with the actress from the sets and tagged her husband Rohanpreet Singh in her post. 

The letter from Rekha read, "Meri pyaari Nehu ki preet jinhe apne kismat ki lakeero se churaya hai. Meri prarthana hai ki... Mata Rani, Wahe Guru aur duniya ke saare devi devta aap par dher sara aashirvaad barsaye aur aap dono ko surakshit rakhe!! I wish for you both... more love than your heart can contain! Khush raho, sada suhagan raho!!! Dher sara pyaar aur duao ke sath, Rekha (sic)."

Sharing the post, Neha Kakkar wrote, "Queen of Hearts won My Heart!!! Not because she gave Me “ #NehuPreet Ki Shadi Ka Shagun” but because of How She Is!!!! And When I saw her DANCING.... Must say I’ve never seen anything like that Ever in my life!!!! Also I kept looking at her throughout the day, Beauty Queen #Rekha Ji I’m Your Fan Forever Now!!!! #NehaKakkar. P.S. Do Not Miss The Letter in the pictures!(Keep Swiping Right) @rohanpreetsingh Dekho Baby (sic)." 

Commenting to Neha's post, Rohanpreet wrote, "Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh commented, "Wowww How Sweet of Rekha Mam!! This is All Because Of You My Queen!! God Bless Both the Beautiful souls in the frame (sic)."

Apart from the priceless letter, Rekha also gifted a Kanjeevaram silk saree to Neha on Indian Idol 12 show. The veteran actress mentioned how happy she was to hear about Neha Kakkar's wedding and decided to get her a special gift as 'shaadi ka shagun'. Rekha also draped the nine-yard outfit on Neha Kakkar on the stage, leaving the singer and the show judge totally speechless with her gesture. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neha KakkarRekhaIndian Idol 12Indian IdolRohanpreet Singh
Next
Story

Sona Mohapatra says Rekha gave boost to sad Indian Idol 12, attacks makers for sheltering MeToo accused Anu Malik

Must Watch

PT24M27S

'Taal Thok Ke' Special Edition: Game of 'Hindu-Muslim' vote bank started in Bengal elections?