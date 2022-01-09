हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma says she 'didn't eat for 2 days for shoot', talks about body image issues

Nia Sharma said that the first thing she does in the morning is checking if her stomach is flat or not.

Nia Sharma says she &#039;didn&#039;t eat for 2 days for shoot&#039;, talks about body image issues
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Naagin actress Nia Sharma who is popular for her dance numbers such as 'Do Ghoont' and 'Phoonk Le' recently spoke about her struggle with her body and how sometimes she feels pressurised to maintain a particular body shape. 

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Nia revealed that the first thing in the morning she does is - touch her stomach to check if it's flat. The actress said she feels pressured to have a certain body shape to wear the edgy and risky clothes she wears. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PHOONK (@niasharma90)

 

She told Bollywood Bubble, "You know what I do when I wake up in the morning? I touch my stomach, I'm only touching my stomach, is it flat today? It's a pressure that I have put on myself and I know it's gonna affect me in the longer run. People don't believe that I hadn't eaten for 2 days for a shoot. For this shoot also I haven't eaten."

The fiery actress then went on to say that she doesn't want to send the wrong message to her fans. She also said that she's not able to explain her thought process at the moment but maybe in the future she'll be able to.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PHOONK (@niasharma90)

 

Earlier this year, Nia Sharma was seen as a guest in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Her presence was loved by inmates and fans alike.

The Naagin of small-screens has featured in a new music video titled 'Do Ghoont' which is a remix version of the classic 1973 song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi starring the iconic Mumtaz. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PHOONK (@niasharma90)

 

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc. 

