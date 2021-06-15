Pavitra Rishta 2: Shaheer Sheikh to play Manav aka Sushant Singh Rajput's role, Ankita Lokhande back as Archana?

New Delhi: One of the most popular television shows by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' 'Pavitra Rishta' is ready for its second season and the buzz around its lead cast is high. Speculations are on about Arjun actor Shaheer Sheikh as being the first choice to play Manav opposite Ankita Lokhande aka Archana.

Pinkvilla.com report quoted a source as saying, "Shaheer Sheikh has come on board Pavitra Rishta 2.0 to portray the iconic character of Manav. Ankita will be back to play Archana again after 7 long years. The other cast members will be locked soon."

A spin to Pavitra Rishta is on its way and looks like Shaheer Sheikh will be stepping into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes as Manav.

After SSR left the show for his movie career, actor Hiten Tejwani played Manav's role for almost 3 years. Pavitra Rishta went off-air in 2014.

The show completed 12 years on June 1, 2021, and recalling the project, Ankita Lokhande, took to her Instagram account and even shared a clip featuring her and Sushant.

Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show revolved around Manav (Sushant) and Archana (Ankita), a married couple. The two became a household favourite with their stint on the Hindi drama.

Sushant and Ankita dated for about six years before calling it quits.