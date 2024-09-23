Prime Video’s Unfiltered Reality Series 'The Tribe' Set To Premiere On October 4

A Dharmatic Entertainment production, executive-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig, 'The Tribe' gives an unfiltered glimpse into the lives of Indian influencers aiming to capture the spotlight in Los Angeles.

Set to premiere on October 4, 'The Tribe' will be available exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries worldwide.

On September 23, 2024, Prime Video announced the premiere date for its upcoming unscripted original series, 'The Tribe'. The nine-episode reality show, a Dharmatic Entertainment production, features five glamorous content creators—Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry—along with digital evangelist Hardik Zaveri. The series will debut in Hindi with English subtitles.

While fame may seem just a post away, the show takes viewers behind the scenes into the lives of affluent Indian influencers who relocate to Los Angeles to pursue their social media careers, aiming to dominate the global influencer scene.

“At Prime Video, we’re driven by our commitment to delivering content that is fresh and entertaining. With our upcoming unscripted series, 'The Tribe'. We're thrilled to work once again with Dharmatic Entertainment, who share our vision and passion for stories that are engaging and fun," said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. "This reality drama showcases a new generation of global young Indians who embody fearlessness and confidence as they create content with the aim of becoming bona fide social media stars. The series is set to be an irresistible binge-watch experience, especially for our young audiences, in India and beyond, when it premieres on Prime Video on October 4.”

Karan Johar said, "As always, it has been a pleasure to collaborate with Prime Video to bring the Original reality series, 'The Tribe', to our audiences. The series promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey, capturing a group of young, new-age content creators as they navigate their ambitions, aspirations, and unfiltered personalities while striving to make their mark in the major leagues. I am confident that audiences will be entertained watching these phenomenally talented individuals, who are poised to captivate viewers with their boldness, creativity, and charisma as 'The Tribe' premieres worldwide on October 4."

Apoorva Mehta said, "We're thrilled to associate with Prime Video for the launch of 'The Tribe', which follows the journeys of five determined young women as they navigate their way into the international influencer scene in Los Angeles."