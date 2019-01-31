Priyanka Chopra to grace Jimmy Fallon's show again?

New Delhi: After having a ball at Ellen DeGeneres's Show recently, desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to appear on Jimmy Fallon's show. Yes! The diva has been on the popular celebrity chat show before and looks like she's going to make her third appearance soon.

Priyanka talked about her wedding with international music sensation Nick Jonas on Ellen's show recently and how it all happened. She even shed some light on her upcoming project which she is currently developing. It will be based on Ma Anand Sheela, who played a significant role in spiritual guru Osho's journey.

Now, according to Bollywoodlife.com, PeeCee is likely to promote her next Hollywood project 'Isn't It Romantic?' on Jimmy's show in the coming week. She will be seen on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

'Isn't It Romantic?' is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, and Katie Silberman. It is scheduled to hit the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019. The movie stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal parts.