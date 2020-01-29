Rajinikanth to make TV debut in show titled 'The Wild with Bear Grylls'

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth is all set to make his television debut after 43 year-long career in cinema with Discovery Channel's show titled 'The Wild with Bear Grylls'. It has been produced by The Natural Studios and Banijay Asia.

The superstar had a one-day shoot at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Tuesday (January 28, 2020).

The Bandipur National Park was set in 1974 as a tiger reserve under Project Tiger. Karnataka is the state with the second-highest tiger population in India along with adjacent Nagarhole National Park it is one of the premier Tiger Reserves in the country.

In August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured on the show and it hogged the maximum limelight and trended high on social media. 'Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls has also hosted prominent celebrities in the past such as Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts amongst several others.

"Into The Wild is a truly unique show —at one level it offers adrenaline-pumping action, while at another, the show lends itself beautifully to driving a specific purpose for the larger good of society. So, when, officials from Discovery, a brand globally respected for offering inspiring real-life entertainment, approached me, I agreed to finally make my debut on TV after more than four decades of cinema. Kavithalayaa, the iconic production house founded by my guru, K Balachander also played a significant role," said, Rajinikanth.

In 'Man Vs Wild', host Bear Grylls takes through the forest and shows the survival of the fittest theory in extreme conditions.

"Bear Grylls has tested the survival skills of multiple celebrity guests, pushing them to their limits; I look forward to the survival challenge in the mesmerising wilderness of India", said Rajinikanth.

The show aims to raise awareness about water conservation in the country. Rajinikanth added, "Every Indian will need to come forward and contribute in conserving water. This war has to be led at all levels including government, community as well as the individual front. I believe this show on Discovery is a perfect platform to take the message of conserving water to every home across the country."