Ramadan 2023 Exclusive: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actor Aasif Sheikh To Celebrate Ramzan While Shooting, Shares His Eid Plans

New Delhi: The auspicious month of Ramadan (Ramzan) has begun which is marked by the sighting of the moon. Ramzan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds great significance for the Muslim community across the globe. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe the fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

We got in touch with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Actor Aasif Sheikh, who shared his Ramzan and Eid plans with Zee News Digital. Take a look here:

Q. What are your plans for Ramadan this year? Will you be working?

A. Yes, I will be working during the month of Ramadan. And to celebrate this month with my extended family of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, we also plan an iftar together in the evening. It is always a great and divine feeling to watch the entire crew sitting at the same table and celebrating this ‘Paak Mahina’ with immense warmth.

Q. Are you keeping Rozas? How do you manage in between shoots

A. Since I will be shooting the entire month, keeping Roza's would be difficult. But I do keep Roza's on the days I am not shooting or have a day off. If you fast, you are low on energy and need breaks, which sometimes doesn't go with the schedule. I pray to Allah every day for the well-being of my loved ones.

Q. How will Eid be celebrated this year?

A. Eid is always a wonderful and memorable occasion for me. It is about getting together with friends, family, and loved ones. This year, I am excited to host a family gathering. We will have Daawat at my house, consisting of Sheer Kurma, Biryani, Korma, Naan, and many other delicacies. It will be a gala time to enjoy this scrumptious meal together.