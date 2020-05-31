Ramayan’s Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shares how her love story with husband Hemant Topiwala began with an ad shoot

New Delhi: Actress Dipika Chikhlia, better known as Sita of Ramanand's Sagar ‘Ramayan’, has been constantly sharing snippets from her family life on Instagram, much to the happiness of her fans. We know her as Goddess Sita of the epic show, but much about her personal life is not known. Hence, Dipika has herself revealed how she met her husband Hemant Topiwala and how they got married.

On Saturday, she had shared glimpses from her wedding diary and opened up about her wedding to Hemant. And, now, she has revealed how the love story started with an ad shoot. Interestingly, she has also posted the video of the ad she did for Hemant’s cosmetic brand some three decades ago.

“This was the ad shot for his brand, the product was kajal ...still making kajal and bindi, kumkum .... so, what happened on sets.. .. to be continued,” Dipika wrote.

Watch the video here:

She previously shared: “All of you know how Sita met Ram. I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my real life Ram ... my husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961... my very first movie that I did was ‘Sun Meri Laila’ and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar Kajal....when we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot....that's when we first met...”

“After that we both got busy with our lives but we both were on each other's mind till we finally met again…,” she added.

Apart from ‘Ramayan’, Dipika acted in several films and TV shows, but Sita’s role defined her career and made her a household name.

‘Ramayan’ made a comeback to TV sets after 30 years during the lockdown phase and became the world's most-watched show breaking all records.