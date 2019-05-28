Rape-accused television actor Karan Oberoi moves Bombay High Court for bail

Mumbai: Television actor Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman, has approached the Bombay High Court for bail after a sessions court rejected his plea for the relief earlier this month.

The lower court had rejected Oberoi's plea, noting that the investigation into the case was incomplete and hence it would be incorrect to release the accused on bail.

In his petition filed in the HC Monday through advocate Dinesh Tiwari, Oberoi claimed he was falsely implicated in the case, and that it was a consensual relationship between him and the woman.

The 40-year-old, who has acted in television serials and appeared in commercials, was arrested earlier this month after the woman, who was in a relationship with him since 2016, lodged a complaint with Oshiwara police alleging that Oberoi had raped her on the pretext of marriage.

She also alleged that Oberoi shot some objectionable videos of her and demanded money while threatening to release these clips.

The HC is likely to take up Oberoi's petition for hearing next week.