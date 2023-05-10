Raveena Tandon Roasts Kapil Sharma For His Look, Plants Kiss On His Face, Watch Video

New Delhi: Evergreen actor Raveena Tandon recently graced the popular television chat show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with Guneet Monga and Sudha Murty and had some fun time with the host Kapil Sharma. Ahead of the full episode that will be released this week, the makers shared a video where Raveena was seen roasting Kapil Sharma and later planting a kiss on his face.

The clip shared on Instagram, Raveena is seen speaking about her iconic film 'Andaaz Apna Apna', also starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The 'KGF 2' actress recalled her look in the film where she sported curly hair and said, "Andaz Apna Apna me aise ghungraale..perm wale baal… Maine kyu banaye waise, ye sab cheezey baad mein sochte he ki yaar…" (In Andaz Apna Apna I had such curly hair and I now feel why did I do that to myself, so these things one realizes much later)."

However, Kapil interrupts the actor in between and says, "I think har kisi ko lagta ki yaar apni purani waali photos dekho na… koi bhi dekhe…" (I think every single person feels the same when they see their old pictures)."

Raveena then took a dig at Kapil jokingly and said, "Tum toh abhi ke hi photo dekhke bhi yahi bolte hoge?" (You must be saying the same with your current pictures too)"

Her statement caused everyone on the sets break into laughter. After roasting him, Raveena then planted a kiss on Kapil's cheek.

Kapil Sharma then replied, "Agar aisi beizzati karke ye sab milna he toh ek do aur karo!" (If you want to insult me and then kiss me after that then you can insult me more often!)."

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Raveena Tandon, Guneet Monga and Sudha Murthy will be seen having fun in the show.

Raveena Tandon, who was last seen playing the role of Indian Prime Minister in KGF 2, will next be seen in 'Ghudchadi', a romantic-comedy film directed by Binoy Gandhi. Produced by Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Keep Dreaming Pictures and T-Series. It is set for release on September 29.