close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma start 'Jamai Raja 2.0'

A few days ago, Ravi recalled his shooting days of 'Jamai Raja' as an experience that "changed his life forever".

Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma start &#039;Jamai Raja 2.0&#039;
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma started shooting for the reboot of their hit television show "Jamai Raja" on Tuesday.

"Jamai Raja" ran for almost three years on Zee TV but the new version will be available to viewers in the form of a 0web series. 

"Here we go again! 'Jamai Raja 2.0' web," Nia wrote on Instagram along with images in which she and Ravi are seen posing with the clapboard, which read "Jamai Raja 2.0".

The original show revolved around Sid Khurana (played by Ravi), who took on the responsibility of mending a troubled relationship between his strong, fiercely independent mother-in-law Durga Devi aka DD (played by Achint Kaur) and wife Roshni (Nia).

A few days ago, Ravi recalled his shooting days of 'Jamai Raja' as an experience that "changed his life forever".

 

Tags:
Ravi DubeyNia SharmaJamai Raja 2.0TV show
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya July 16, 2019 episode preview: Will Mahesh bring Preeta to the Luthra house?

Must Watch

PT3M47S

5W1H: Millions affected due to floods in Bihar