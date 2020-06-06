हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aarya

Reasons why Sushmita Sen's grippy, edgy digital debut 'Aarya' trailer is worth the wait - Watch

The trailer of 'Aarya' was released online and we must say it is gripping, thrilling and an edgy watch.


Pic Courtesy: Show still

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen might have been missing from the acting scene all this while. But the good news is that she is back to entertain her fans in her digital debut 'Aarya' which will be streamed online on Hotstar. 

The trailer of 'Aarya' was released online and we must say it is gripping, thrilling and an edgy watch. Take a look at why you must get ready to watch this thriller: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#duggadugga I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! @officialrmfilms @disneyplushotstarvip

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

Sushmita Sen

The actress is back after a long hiatus on-screen and will be enticing her audiences in a never-seen-before avatar. Her powerful portrayal of a woman trying to save her family amidst the crisis is applause-worthy.

Director

The web-show is co-directed by 'Neerja' filmmaker Ram Madhvani. His direction will surely keep you on the edge of your seats, creating the atmosphere of a thriller. The other two directors are Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat.

Storyline

'Aarya' is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza by Pieter Bart Korthuis. The show is produced by Endemol Shine India and Madhavani's Ram Madhavani Films.

Sushmita Sen's powerful portrayal in 'Aarya' trailer will surely keep you waiting for the web-show which will stream online on June 19, 2020.

 

