Mumbai: In a much-anticipated return to Indian television, the beloved serial 'Fauji,' which first brought Shah Rukh Khan to the forefront in 1989, is being reimagined as 'Fauji 2'.

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has teamed up with the national broadcaster Doordarshan to breathe new life into this classic show.

Sandeep Singh expressed his excitement, saying, "We are bringing back one of the greatest shows ever seen on television but in a new and exciting version. The 1989 Fauji gave us Shahrukh Khan, who captivated the entire nation with his extraordinary energy and talent. With Fauji 2, I hope to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth," in a press release shared by his team.

The new series introduces 'Bigg Boss 17' fame Vikas Jain as Colonel Sanjay Singh and actress Gauahar Khan as Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur, a cadet trainer specializing in weaponry.

Sandeep Singh is set to introduce 12 new actors to the audience, selected for their talent from various regions across India.

The cast includes Aashish Bhardwaj as Daksh Desai from Surat, Utkarsh Kohli as Rangrez Phogat from Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, Rudra Soni as Harun Malik from Srinagar, Ayaan Manchanda as Aakash Chhetri from Darjeeling, Niel Satpuda as Vijay Sachan from Kanpur. It also includes Suvansh Dhar as Abhimanyu Rai from Deolal in Maharashtra, Priyanshu Rajguru as Subbu Balakrishnan from Chennai, Aman Singh Deep as Vikram Singh Bagga from Chandigarh, Udit Kapur as Arjun Negi from New Delhi, Maansi as Kavya Rajadhyaksha from Deolali, Maharashtra and Sushmita Bhandari as Kinjal Joshi from Surat.

Sandeep also elaborated on the storytelling approach, mentioning, "We spent six months brainstorming to develop a story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Unlike the usual television narratives, Fauji 2 has a unique storytelling style."

"It's rich in emotion and offers a close look at the lives of army personnel, their bonds despite cultural and religious differences, and their dedication to safeguarding the country. Fauji 2 is a tale of courage and inspiration."

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Doordarshan, highlighted the enduring legacy of the original show, stating, "'Fauji,' one of our most prestigious shows, continues to rule hearts, and it just had to come back for today's audience."

He expressed excitement for viewers to experience the valour of army officers once again.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Doordarshan, echoed this sentiment, noting, "When we came across the concept of Fauji 2, it took us no time to begin working on this iconic project. The show will be on-air very soon, and we are ecstatic to bring the magic of 'Fauji' back to the Indian audience," as per the press release shared by 'Fauji 2' team.

Adding to the series' allure, singer Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the title track.

'Fauji 2' will feature 11 songs, with music composed by Filmfare Award-winning music director Shreyas Puranik, along with contributions from Shashi Suman and Jazim Sharma.

Produced by Sandeep Singh, with Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi as co-producers, 'Fauji 2' is written by a team including Amarnath Jha, Vishal Chaturvedi, Anil Choudhary, and Chaitanya Tulsyan.

The series also marks the directorial debut of Abhinav Pareek.

'Fauji 2' will air on Doordarshan in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali, making it accessible to a wide audience.

The release date of the show is yet to be announced.

Fauji 2, gauahar khan, vikas jain, Shah Rukh Khan, fauji tv show