Remembering Siddhaanth Surryavanshi: 'Kkusum' to 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti,' best TV shows of the actor

Siddhaanth was a big name in the TV industry, he made his television debut with 'Kkusum.' Fans loved his performance in the show and he became the favourite of many.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The 40-year-old actor also played an important role in 'Zameen Se Aassman Tak.' He also appeared in TV shows like, 'Virrudh', 'Bhagyavidhaata', 'Kya Dill Mein Hai.'

New Delhi: Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, who was a popular face in the television film industry and appeared in several shows including 'Kkusum' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' passed away today while he was working out at the gym. 

The 40-year-old actor also played an important role in 'Zameen Se Aassman Tak.' He also appeared in TV shows like, 'Virrudh', 'Bhagyavidhaata', 'Kya Dill Mein Hai.' He played the lead role of Rishi in 'Grihasti' on Star Plus.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi (@_siddhaanth_)

In February 2020, he signed the lead role in 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' opposite Neha Marda. He was also a part of 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'. Recently, he was seen playing a pivotal role in 'Control Room.'

Some of his most loved shows are 'Sufiyana Ishq Mera', 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na', 'Waaris', 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' among others.

