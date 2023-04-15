Rhea Chakraborty Back To Work: Fans Shower Love On Her Roadies Gangleader Avatar - Watch

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty has marked an incredible homecoming at MTV turning into the Gang Leader at the popular reality show MTV Roadies Season 19. The actress who had kickstarted her career on the channel and now finally completing a full circle by sitting on the judging panel of this esteemed show.

Rhea was greeted with complete enthusiasm and exhilaration from the audience and here is the proof of all the love that was showered on the actress.

Taking to her social media, the actress shares a reel of herself entering the big halls as the gangleader. The crowd exclaimed loudly as she enters. In the caption she writes “The Power Of Love”

As Rhea Chakraborty turns into a Gang Leader for this show, she is clearly turning into #rheanew. This new, much bolder and much more fierce version of her is proof that she is climbing a ladder high in her career. Meanwhile, stay tuned to know more about her new ventures and projects.

