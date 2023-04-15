topStoriesenglish2595140
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
RHEA CHAKRABORTY

Rhea Chakraborty Back To Work: Fans Shower Love On Her Roadies Gangleader Avatar - Watch

Rhea Chakraborty was greeted with complete enthusiasm and exhilaration from the audience and here is the proof of all the love that was showered on the actress. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rhea Chakraborty was greeted with complete enthusiasm and exhilaration from the audience and here is the proof of all the love that was showered on the actress.
  • Taking to her social media, the actress shares a reel of herself entering the big halls as the Gangleader. The crowd exclaimed loudly as she enters. In the caption she writes “The Power Of Love”

Trending Photos

Rhea Chakraborty Back To Work: Fans Shower Love On Her Roadies Gangleader Avatar - Watch

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty has marked an incredible homecoming at MTV turning into the Gang Leader at the popular reality show MTV Roadies Season 19. The actress who had kickstarted her career on the channel and now finally completing a full circle by sitting on the judging panel of this esteemed show. 

Rhea was greeted with complete enthusiasm and exhilaration from the audience and here is the proof of all the love that was showered on the actress. 

Taking to her social media, the actress shares a reel of herself entering the big halls as the gangleader. The crowd exclaimed loudly as she enters. In the caption she writes “The Power Of Love”

 

As Rhea Chakraborty turns into a Gang Leader for this show, she is clearly turning into #rheanew. This new, much bolder and much more fierce version of her is proof that she is climbing a ladder high in her career. Meanwhile, stay tuned to know more about her new ventures and projects.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV Roadies (@mtvroadies)

Rhea Chakraborty's latest transition into a Gang Leader has inspired everyone, especially the ones who wish the best for her. She is clearly becoming what her hashtag spells like #rheanew. This new, much bolder, and more fierce version of her is pouring in tons of love. Meanwhile, stay tuned for more information about her new ventures and projects.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?