Ridhima Pandit rubbishes rumors on doing 'Bigg Boss 16', says something exciting coming up soon

Now, the actress has finally come out to rubbish all these rumours. A while ago she took this on Twitter and tweeted, "2021- Bigg Boss, 2022- No Bigg Boss! 2023- Surprise coming up….. #NotDoingBiggBoss #WhatAmIUpto #KeepGuessing #BiggBoss"

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 03:08 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 16 is making noise everywhere and there are constant speculations and rumours spreading about it. Recently, there was a news floating of actress Ridhima Pandit entering Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contest.
Ridhima Pandit rubbishes rumors on doing 'Bigg Boss 16', says something exciting coming up soon

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 is making noise everywhere and there are constant speculations and rumours spreading about it. Recently, there was a piece of news floating of actress Ridhima Pandit entering Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contest. Fans and ardent viewers of the show went all excited and showed it through tweets and posts.

Now, the actress has finally come out to rubbish all these rumours. A while ago she took this on Twitter and tweeted, "2021- Bigg Boss, 2022- No Bigg Boss! 2023- Surprise coming up….. #NotDoingBiggBoss #WhatAmIUpto #KeepGuessing #BiggBoss"

Ridhima had been a part of the first installment of Bigg Boss OTT and rose to fame with AndTV’s Bahu Humari Rajnikant. While the news of she not doing Bigg Boss is saddening her fans, definitely the new project would be a treat for all!

