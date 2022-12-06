Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’souza, Hema Malini, Esha Deol to grace the sets of Indian Idol-13 this weekend!

New Delhi: This weekend ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ will be celebrating the, ‘Love Special’ episode in the presence of Bollywood’s most-loved couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh who will be seen promoting their upcoming film 'Ved'. On Sunday, ‘Celebrating Dream Girl,’ the show will welcome ‘Dream Girl,’ Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol! Adding chaar - chaand to the show, this ‘Love Special’ will also see Vasundhara Vee giving a stunning performance with her melodious voice. Judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar, the evening will be more memorable for all its viewers.

Getting into the Saturday episode, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will not only enjoy the melodious performances put forward by the Top 11 contestants, but will also engage with the judges and contestants making for many adorable moments.

Genelia D'Souza will also be seen spilling some beans about how she fell in love with Riteish Deshmukh on the sets of 'Masti and it's been 20 years of their marriage and they still recollect the memory by listening to the song ‘Dil De Diya Hai’ as their lover story begins from it. Not only this but Ritesh Deshmukh will be seen planning some amazing surprises with contestant Chirag for Kavya Limaye on the stage.

See the pic

On Sunday, grandeur and nostalgia await, as ‘Dream Girl,’ Hema Malini will be seen present in the show and making the evening more unforgettable, Esha Deol will be dressed up like her father Dharmendra Ji to surprise Hema Ji. Form Kavya Limaye who will be seen grooving on the stage with the gorgeous Esha Deol to Shivam Singh who recreates a special moment with Hema Ji, both the guest will be having a great time on the show! Not only this but, Ritesh Deshmukh will be seen revealing how Papa Shivam reminds him of Sanjeev Ji, to surprising contestants by getting Vasundhara Vee to perform for them, the line-up assuring that the weekend will be fun-packed.

The Top 11 contestants include Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Vineet Singh from Lucknow, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, and Kavya Limaye from Gujarat.