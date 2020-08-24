Rithvik Dhanjani wishes ex-girlfriend Asha Negi on birthday: You are the epitome of self love

Mumbai: Actress Asha Negi, who turned a year older on Sunday, has received a beautiful wish from her former boyfriend, actor Rithvik Dhanjani.

"You are the epitome of self-love and grace Negi! To be able to love yourself like you do is the truest form of being.

"The magnitude of your self-love and being who you truly are is the reason why gods light shall always be shining upon you and I pray that there shall never be a dull moment In Your life, your smile shall light up the world wherever you go, May The kindness of your heart be showered upon the world to make it a better place," Rithvik wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted a throwback picture of Asha relaxing with a book in her hand.

"An accurate depiction of your birthday celebration in 2020. Fly high butterfly. Happy birthday Asha," Rithvik added.

Asha and Rithvik were in a relationship for more than seven years. They broke up in 2020.

The two fell in love with each other while Working on the show "Pavitra Rishta".