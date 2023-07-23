Rohitashv Gour Remembers His 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Co-Star Deepesh Bhan On Death Anniversary

New Delhi: Rohitashv Gour has remembered his ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!’ co-star and late actor Deepesh Bhan on his death anniversary. He passed away on July 23, 2022, and was known for playing Malkhan Singh in the comedy-drama.

Gour took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with him and wrote in the caption, “Mera pyaara bhai Dipesh bhan (Malkhan Bhabhiji Ghar par hai)Aaj he ke din humeh chorkar hamesha ke liye chala gaya tha.Hey ishwar Dipesh jahan bhi ho jis roop May bhi ho sukh se ho.We all luv you dear Malkhan.” (My dear brother Dipesh Bhan (Malkhan sister-in-law is at home) today is the day that he left us forever. Hey Ishwar Dipesh, wherever you are, in whatever form you are, be happy. We all love you dear Malkhan.)

After his post, fans reacted and paid their tribute to the late actor. One wrote, “Such a great actor he was... I saw him on May I Come In Madam and Bhabi Ji... So sad” Another remembered him, saying, “His presence in the show...with the unique style "Arre mori mayya.." will always be missed...”

Deepesh played several comical roles on the small screen during the span of his career in shows like 'Comedy Ka King Kaun', 'Comedy Club', 'Bhootwala', 'F.I.R', 'Champ' and 'Sun Yaar Chill Maar' among others.

While Gour is known for several TV shows and movies. He acted in ‘CID’, ‘Ved Vyas Ke Pote’, ‘Chidiya Ghar’, ‘Lapataganj’, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, among others.