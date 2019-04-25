close

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP to launch animated series for adults in May

Initially, a short form series will be launched on YouTube in the last week of May. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Producer Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP will launch animated digital series for adults next month. The series is based in a post-apocalyptic world where humans have gone extinct due to their follies and animals, which now rule that world, are making the same mistakes.

Through the adventures of four anthropomorphic vigilantes, the makers of series hope to redefine animation watchers in India. 

"I've always been inspired by (animator) Ram Mohan and (cartoonist) R.K Laxman, by the voice they stood for and still stand for in our society. Our goal here is to create an innovative and disruptive voice within the digital landscape", Screwvala said in a statement.

Initially, a short form series will be launched on YouTube in the last week of May. Later, RSVP along with Supari Studios will make this content accessible to all.

 

