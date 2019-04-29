close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Game of Thrones

Rose Leslie's death in 'GoT' is Kit's favourite scene

Harington and Leslie first sparked up relationship rumours in 2012. 

Rose Leslie&#039;s death in &#039;GoT&#039; is Kit&#039;s favourite scene

Los Angeles: Actor Kit Harington, who plays the role of Jon Snow, says his favourite scene that his actress-wife Rose Leslie did for the show happened to involve her tragically dying in his arms as a bloody battle continued around them.

"I liked her death. I know, it sounds bizarre. I thought she nailed that. And it's the first time in '...Thrones' that slow motion was used. I think it's a beautiful, cradling moment as this battle is raging in the background. It was one of those incredible shots," Harrington told people.com.

Harington and Leslie first sparked up relationship rumours in 2012. 

After a brief split, the couple reconciled and later officially confirmed they were dating in 2016.

They got engaged in September 2017 and married in June next year.

 

Tags:
Game of ThronesGOTKit HaringtonJon SnowRose LeslieRose Leslie death scene
Next
Story

Actress Ritu Shivpuri does cameo in 'Nazar'

Must Watch

PT2M36S

West Bengal: Scuffle held at booth no. 82 of Rampurhat in Birbhum