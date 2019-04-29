Rose Leslie's death in 'GoT' is Kit's favourite scene

Los Angeles: Actor Kit Harington, who plays the role of Jon Snow, says his favourite scene that his actress-wife Rose Leslie did for the show happened to involve her tragically dying in his arms as a bloody battle continued around them.

"I liked her death. I know, it sounds bizarre. I thought she nailed that. And it's the first time in '...Thrones' that slow motion was used. I think it's a beautiful, cradling moment as this battle is raging in the background. It was one of those incredible shots," Harrington told people.com.

Harington and Leslie first sparked up relationship rumours in 2012.

After a brief split, the couple reconciled and later officially confirmed they were dating in 2016.

They got engaged in September 2017 and married in June next year.