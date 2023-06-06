Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Makers Invite Singing Talents From Across The Country To Participate In The Reality Show

New Delhi: Over the last three decades, Zee TV has introduced viewers to some exciting non-fiction formats like Antakshari, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance and India’s Best Dramebaaz. These properties have not only emerged as immensely popular, talent-based reality television franchises, but they continue to rule the audience’s hearts and enjoy a robust following even in the current context.

After the raging success of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs last year, Zee TV’s longest-running, iconic and by far the most prestigious singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is back to give the nation’s aspiring singers an opportunity to present their melodious voices and build an extraordinary career in the world of music.



So, if you are 15 year and above and think you have what it takes to become the next big singing sensation by participating in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023, then all you need to do is send your audition clips on this WhatsApp number – 8850690758 / 8850626157 or give a missed call on 9930000323.





The show, in its previous seasons, has been instrumental in discovering some of the finest gems of India’s music fraternity including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan, Amanat Ali, Raja Hassan, Sanjeevani and Bela Shende amongst many others. And this year again, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023 is all set to give a platform to some of India’s finest singing talent identified by the most discerning ears of the music industry.

This season, the channel will try to scour every corner of the country, in search of the most exceptional voices. So, make sure you register and ensure that your voice is heard.



Viewers can look forward to witnessing the emergence of some truly exceptional individuals whose impeccable vocal skills will enthral the audience. But participation will only be possible for the contestants in the age group of 15 years and above.



Watch this space for more on the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.