Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's Gehna aka Sneha Jain reveals SHOCKING incident of casting couch by a South director

New Delhi: Popular television actress Sneha Jain, who is seen as Gehna in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, opened up on her struggle days and even recalled a few harrowing incidents of the past.

In an interview with ETimes.com, when asked to comment on her facing any casting couch experience in the industry, Sneha Jain revealed, "As far as casting couch is concerned, I don’t remember which year exactly it was. But I think it was somewhere around my graduation period. Once I got a call from a South’s casting director, he offered me a film which was about college-going students. He told me that there will be three couples and they all have equally important roles in the films. I sent them my profile and photographs and the next day I got a call from him saying that I will have to travel to Hyderabad to meet the director and the producer. I agreed to travel but I asked him to give me the details of the film like about the storyline banner, producers and the director. I informed him that I would travel with my mother."

"Then he told me that there is one condition that I have to compromise with him. I was shocked. He told me that the day I reach Hyderabad, I will be given hotel details where I will meet the director and after I sign the contract papers, he will give me half the amount then and there for which I will be signed. He further told me that the entire day I have to spend with the director and do whatever he says and after I complete 50 percent of the film, the rest I will be paid. I was shocked and told him straight away that this is wrong and I cannot be a part of such a project. He started telling me how it is not a big deal and everyone does it. I told him I don’t want to be famous and bag through all this, if I want a project I want it on my talent. He called me after a week again and told me that the deal is still on. I yelled at him and asked him to stop calling me as I don’t want to be a part of such a project."

Talking about work on OTT and if she's willing to take up bold content, Sneha quipped, "No, I don't have any reservations when it comes to acting, if I get offered something bold and it is really the requirement of the show, I will do it. My family is also quite chilled out, they won’t have a problem. I don’t think if I am portraying a love making scene or doing something bold, I am doing anything wrong. I am an actor and it is my job to stay true to my character. If I am offered a kissing scene, I would do it because that time I would not be Sneha, I would be a character. Actors should not have boundaries or inhibitions. No actor should create a boundary for themselves or limitations. If tomorrow I am offered a role when I am required to be sexy, bold, I won’t shy away from doing it. In fact, I had once auditioned for a short film where I was offered to play a role of a lesbian. There was a scene in the film where I had to kiss a girl, I was fine doing it. I told them “ladki ko karna hai na, main kar loongi”. In my head, I am very clear that I want to do good work and justice to my roles. If the script demands, I will give my 100 percent."

Sneha Jain was first seen in Krishnadasi back in 2016. She also featured in a few episodes of Crime Patrol and is now seen in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2.